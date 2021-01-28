Sign up
Photo 2131
gottat hand it to ya ...
... no wait it's a foot 😊
koala feet are so fab with the clawless thumb and fused toes 2/3. Bullet is showing it off for us.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3312
photos
254
followers
236
following
Views
11
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
27th January 2021 12:48pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
Michelle
Lovely capture, I hadn't realised they had feet like this!
January 28th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful eye contact portrait as well as a good look at his koala foot.
January 28th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Thanks for showing your foot Bullet!
January 28th, 2021
Margaret Brown
ace
Super shot !
January 28th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Beautifully captured!
January 28th, 2021
Yolanda
ace
A beautiful portrait
January 28th, 2021
