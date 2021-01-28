Previous
gottat hand it to ya ... by koalagardens
Photo 2131

gottat hand it to ya ...

... no wait it's a foot 😊
koala feet are so fab with the clawless thumb and fused toes 2/3. Bullet is showing it off for us.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Michelle
Lovely capture, I hadn't realised they had feet like this!
January 28th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful eye contact portrait as well as a good look at his koala foot.
January 28th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Thanks for showing your foot Bullet!
January 28th, 2021  
Margaret Brown ace
Super shot !
January 28th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
Beautifully captured!
January 28th, 2021  
Yolanda ace
A beautiful portrait
January 28th, 2021  
