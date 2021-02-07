Previous
I spy with my little eye ... by koalagardens
Photo 2141

I spy with my little eye ...

only other 365ers can appreciate how much work it was to find a tiny pinhole gap through to capture Bullets face among dense foliage 🤣
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
