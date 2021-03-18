Previous
Matilda loves the rain by koalagardens
Matilda loves the rain

the big wet, although south of us is getting far more. You might enjoy having a coffee break with the new series of videos I've started https://youtu.be/pR0_UZf7Qow
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
PhylM-S ace
There’s such a sweetness in this shot ❤️
March 19th, 2021  
Wylie ace
Aw, how sweet. Not obvious that she's loving it :)
March 19th, 2021  
Monique ace
Sweet
March 19th, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Such a sweetie!
March 19th, 2021  
Lois ace
So cute!
March 19th, 2021  
