gotta look my best by koalagardens
Photo 2251

gotta look my best

Swifty having a grooming session before leaving the her wild release. Notice the foot thumb tucked in and the double fused grooming toes.
28th May 2021 28th May 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
