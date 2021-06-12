Previous
the girl bits by koalagardens
the girl bits

Matilda doesn't seem to have any more size to her pouch, but you can clearly see the pouch and the slotted opening. Not very ladylike, but great for anatomy lessons 🧐
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
What a great shot and lesson, never seen it this close before :-)
June 14th, 2021  
Elizabeth ace
Now that’s a close look.
June 14th, 2021  
