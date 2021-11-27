Sign up
Photo 2434
Matilda up close
the queen caught with her mouth open
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
4
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3928
photos
266
followers
256
following
2427
2428
2429
2430
2431
2432
2433
2434
1340
2431
1341
1342
2432
1343
2433
2434
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
27th November 2021 3:47pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
matilda
,
wildandfree
Christina
Great close up -are all the koalas easy to tell apart, and if they go away for a while and do they change much or are they instantly recognisable?
November 27th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@christinav
great question! I used nose pattern recognition to identify new koalas and keep a file of every nose I've seen. You can see here the pattern of pink inside her nostrils, and notice that where her nose meets her lip on the left side there is that dot of pink. That bit in particular makes it an instant confirmation of Matilda.
As she has been her for a couple of years I can recognise her even from a distance, however I always use that nose to completely confirm.
The nose pattern doesn't change significantly so is the most reliable way.
November 27th, 2021
Diana
ace
Snoring with open eyes, how cute this is 😊
November 27th, 2021
Christina
I have just had a flick through your backlog and I see it now :) Some nose are very distinguishable.
November 27th, 2021
365 Project
close
