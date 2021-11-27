Previous
Matilda up close by koalagardens
Photo 2434

Matilda up close

the queen caught with her mouth open
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Christina
Great close up -are all the koalas easy to tell apart, and if they go away for a while and do they change much or are they instantly recognisable?
November 27th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@christinav great question! I used nose pattern recognition to identify new koalas and keep a file of every nose I've seen. You can see here the pattern of pink inside her nostrils, and notice that where her nose meets her lip on the left side there is that dot of pink. That bit in particular makes it an instant confirmation of Matilda.
As she has been her for a couple of years I can recognise her even from a distance, however I always use that nose to completely confirm.
The nose pattern doesn't change significantly so is the most reliable way.
November 27th, 2021  
Diana ace
Snoring with open eyes, how cute this is 😊
November 27th, 2021  
Christina
I have just had a flick through your backlog and I see it now :) Some nose are very distinguishable.
November 27th, 2021  
