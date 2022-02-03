Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2502
always another angle
The area Matilda uses often makes it easy for me to take photos of her from different angles. Tomorrow I will show her from the other side. She loves tucking one leg up, makes my hips hurt every time 😂
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
4
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4068
photos
263
followers
255
following
685% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
2nd February 2022 6:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
matilda
,
wildandfree
,
ndao1
carol white
ace
Nice captured shot of Matilda holding on
February 4th, 2022
Diana
ace
She seems to be so comfy, fabulous shot.
February 4th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute capture. My hips would probably hurt, too. LOL
February 4th, 2022
Michelle
That's what you call hugging a tree , so cute!
February 4th, 2022
