Previous
Next
from the other side by koalagardens
Photo 2503

from the other side

this photo taken on the same day as the one I uploaded yesterday - you can see that foot tucked up between Matilda and the tree trunk
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
685% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

carol white ace
Nicely captured
February 5th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Interesting how they can balance like that.
February 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise