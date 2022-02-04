Sign up
Photo 2503
from the other side
this photo taken on the same day as the one I uploaded yesterday - you can see that foot tucked up between Matilda and the tree trunk
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
2
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
matilda
,
wildandfree
,
ndao1
carol white
ace
Nicely captured
February 5th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Interesting how they can balance like that.
February 5th, 2022
