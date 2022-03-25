Previous
every time you think you've seen it all by koalagardens
every time you think you've seen it all

That would be the end of my neck if I slept like that! Answer to yesterday - he was in a Brazilian Leopard Tree, not a eucalypt! Bullet had a bit of a telling off by Hugo who is flexing his alpha muscles a little lately, and was hiding 🙃
KoalaGardens🐨

Issi Bannerman ace
Great shot!
March 26th, 2022  
Desi
Oh how wonderful. Love it. Fave
March 26th, 2022  
Jaio
Oh! So cute!
March 26th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Love this. That Bullet is smart, no need to argue if you don’t have to.
March 26th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love the way he is propped up against the tree. Smart to take a hiding spot to get a snooze in.
March 26th, 2022  
Christina
I guess if you can't beat the alpha - you got to play it safe!
Do girls have territories/alpha contests or do they live in harmony?
March 26th, 2022  
Mags ace
Glad he can sleep any way he can. =)
March 26th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@christinav the girls don't tend to compete for territory the way males do, but they can get competitive for food if there are issues with loss of trees. great question!
March 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
