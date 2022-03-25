Sign up
Photo 2539
every time you think you've seen it all
That would be the end of my neck if I slept like that! Answer to yesterday - he was in a Brazilian Leopard Tree, not a eucalypt! Bullet had a bit of a telling off by Hugo who is flexing his alpha muscles a little lately, and was hiding 🙃
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
8
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4132
photos
263
followers
254
following
695% complete
View this month »
2532
2533
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
2539
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
23rd March 2022 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
,
ndao2
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great shot!
March 26th, 2022
Desi
Oh how wonderful. Love it. Fave
March 26th, 2022
Jaio
Oh! So cute!
March 26th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Love this. That Bullet is smart, no need to argue if you don’t have to.
March 26th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love the way he is propped up against the tree. Smart to take a hiding spot to get a snooze in.
March 26th, 2022
Christina
I guess if you can't beat the alpha - you got to play it safe!
Do girls have territories/alpha contests or do they live in harmony?
March 26th, 2022
Mags
ace
Glad he can sleep any way he can. =)
March 26th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@christinav
the girls don't tend to compete for territory the way males do, but they can get competitive for food if there are issues with loss of trees. great question!
March 26th, 2022
Do girls have territories/alpha contests or do they live in harmony?