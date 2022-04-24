Sign up
Photo 2569
perfect fit?
Hugo looks pretty happy with this spot - I love the textures on the Tallowwood bark, so different to the red gums that we mostly see Bullet in.
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
2
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4221
photos
264
followers
256
following
703% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
24th April 2022 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
hugo
,
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! all that rough bark - plenty to claw into ! And a perfect wedge !
April 26th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Looks very secure
April 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
