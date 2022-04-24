Previous
Next
perfect fit? by koalagardens
Photo 2569

perfect fit?

Hugo looks pretty happy with this spot - I love the textures on the Tallowwood bark, so different to the red gums that we mostly see Bullet in.
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
703% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! all that rough bark - plenty to claw into ! And a perfect wedge !
April 26th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Looks very secure
April 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise