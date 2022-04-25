Previous
Next
spaghetti leaves? by koalagardens
Photo 2570

spaghetti leaves?

Bullet looks like he is pretty much sucking these leaves down like spaghetti 🤣
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
704% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brigette ace
omg I knew this was Bullet - before I saw his name .. probably a 50/50 chance i didn't say Matilda!
April 27th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@brigette gold star for you! ⭐️
April 27th, 2022  
Kartia ace
😂 and he's much cleaner than my kids eating spaghetti. Great moment to catch.
April 27th, 2022  
JackieR ace
It's the best way - to slurp!!

As koalas est a lot of leaves, how quickly do the leaves grow back, and what is the advantage to the eucalyptus?? ( Could google but....)
April 27th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
Eucalypt forests are a huge fire danger, so my theory is that koala is the fire warden of the dry sclerophyll forest of Australia. The leaves grow back more slowly in winter, but it also encourages growth by tipping the branches.
April 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise