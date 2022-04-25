Sign up
Photo 2570
spaghetti leaves?
Bullet looks like he is pretty much sucking these leaves down like spaghetti 🤣
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
5
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4223
photos
264
followers
255
following
704% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
27th April 2022 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
Brigette
ace
omg I knew this was Bullet - before I saw his name .. probably a 50/50 chance i didn't say Matilda!
April 27th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@brigette
gold star for you! ⭐️
April 27th, 2022
Kartia
ace
😂 and he's much cleaner than my kids eating spaghetti. Great moment to catch.
April 27th, 2022
JackieR
ace
It's the best way - to slurp!!
As koalas est a lot of leaves, how quickly do the leaves grow back, and what is the advantage to the eucalyptus?? ( Could google but....)
April 27th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
Eucalypt forests are a huge fire danger, so my theory is that koala is the fire warden of the dry sclerophyll forest of Australia. The leaves grow back more slowly in winter, but it also encourages growth by tipping the branches.
April 27th, 2022
As koalas est a lot of leaves, how quickly do the leaves grow back, and what is the advantage to the eucalyptus?? ( Could google but....)