scampi checking things out by koalagardens
scampi checking things out

Scampi in the kindy, his first time up in a real tree - enjoying the view
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Mags ace
So cute!
May 2nd, 2022  
Desi
Love the pose and expression. Great photo
May 2nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So cute and alert to all is new around him ! - fav
May 2nd, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
Ohhhh......what a model pose !
May 2nd, 2022  
