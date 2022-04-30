Sign up
Photo 2575
scampi checking things out
Scampi in the kindy, his first time up in a real tree - enjoying the view
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
4
4
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
28th April 2022 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
scampi
,
kindy
,
wildandfree
Mags
ace
So cute!
May 2nd, 2022
Desi
Love the pose and expression. Great photo
May 2nd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So cute and alert to all is new around him ! - fav
May 2nd, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ohhhh......what a model pose !
May 2nd, 2022
