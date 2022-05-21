Sign up
Photo 2596
made for hanging around
they look so ungainly on the ground, but can just drape themselves into any part of a tree 😂
21st May 2022
21st May 22
5
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4276
photos
263
followers
253
following
2589
2590
2591
2592
2593
2594
2595
2596
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
21st May 2022 3:50pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
SwChappell
ace
Amazing how they be comfortable in any position. Great capture
May 22nd, 2022
Kate
ace
Perfect title
May 22nd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So amazing for us humans !!
May 22nd, 2022
Milanie
ace
It's really amazing how little it takes to support them
May 22nd, 2022
Mags
ace
So sweet curled up like that.
May 22nd, 2022
365 Project
close