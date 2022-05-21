Previous
made for hanging around by koalagardens
made for hanging around

they look so ungainly on the ground, but can just drape themselves into any part of a tree 😂
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Amazing how they be comfortable in any position. Great capture
May 22nd, 2022  
Perfect title
May 22nd, 2022  
So amazing for us humans !!
May 22nd, 2022  
It's really amazing how little it takes to support them
May 22nd, 2022  
So sweet curled up like that.
May 22nd, 2022  
