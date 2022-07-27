Sign up
Photo 2663
sleepy time Arthur
isn't he just the best round tubby fella?
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4412
photos
257
followers
247
following
729% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
24th July 2022 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
arthur
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
JackieR
ace
He is certainly plumptious!!
July 29th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Great shot. How gorgeous is Arthur - hope he doesn’t fall in his sleep.
July 29th, 2022
Wylie
ace
Such a puddin', gorgeous.
July 29th, 2022
Babs
ace
He really looks well fed.
July 29th, 2022
Diana
ace
He sure has a healthy appetite, such a cute fluffy ball.
July 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
