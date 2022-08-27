Previous
natures rest stop by koalagardens
Photo 2694

natures rest stop

I was laughing so much when I saw Hugo here, and if you think that is not comfy, this was taken at 4pm, and next morning at 6am he was still sleeping there in the same position. About 7am he woke and moved to another tree for breaky.
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Issi Bannerman
Ouch! I hope brekky was more comfortable!
August 29th, 2022  
wendy frost
Wow 14 hours on the same branch amazing.
August 29th, 2022  
Annie D
Oh my 😅
August 29th, 2022  
Diana
How utterly amazing, it hurst to just look at this!
August 29th, 2022  
