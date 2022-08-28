Previous
hey good lookin! by koalagardens
hey good lookin!

Another new koala, and this photo took some work as the koala is at the tippy top of a 30 m tree. I have enough nose detail to say for sure a newbie. Feels like a boy, but those ears are huge so maybe it is a big girl.
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
Word seems to be out that Koala Gardens is simply the best! He looks a bit haughty sitting up there.
August 30th, 2022  
