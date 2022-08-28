Sign up
Photo 2695
hey good lookin!
Another new koala, and this photo took some work as the koala is at the tippy top of a 30 m tree. I have enough nose detail to say for sure a newbie. Feels like a boy, but those ears are huge so maybe it is a big girl.
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
marsupial
wildandfree
Diana
ace
Word seems to be out that Koala Gardens is simply the best! He looks a bit haughty sitting up there.
August 30th, 2022
