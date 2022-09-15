Previous
Mamma Pearl by koalagardens
Photo 2713

Mamma Pearl

she truly is precious!
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
what a coquette! sweet shot.
September 17th, 2022  
These are real photos of this unique mammal (or is it a mammal) so appreciate rather than modified pics to make them look so sweet. But of course, they are!
September 17th, 2022  
