in your face by koalagardens
Photo 2744

in your face

Hudson was not so high up so I was able to get a fully framed face
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Barb ace
Wonderful! Fav
October 18th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a handsome fella, fabulous close up!
October 18th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Hudson is handsome
October 18th, 2022  
