Photo 2744
in your face
Hudson was not so high up so I was able to get a fully framed face
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
17th October 2022 2:26pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
hudson
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Barb
ace
Wonderful! Fav
October 18th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a handsome fella, fabulous close up!
October 18th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Hudson is handsome
October 18th, 2022
