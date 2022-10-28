Sign up
Photo 2756
cooling off
Orion showing how koalas cool off (we have had a week of heat) without losing moisture - the lay as much of their front agains cool branches, splay out their toes and sleep.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
3
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
27th October 2022 10:52am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
orion
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 29th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Looks precarious, but it must be so comfortable in the Koala world - fav
October 29th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Now that's a new position - love the details
October 29th, 2022
