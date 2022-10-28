Previous
cooling off by koalagardens
Photo 2756

cooling off

Orion showing how koalas cool off (we have had a week of heat) without losing moisture - the lay as much of their front agains cool branches, splay out their toes and sleep.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 29th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Looks precarious, but it must be so comfortable in the Koala world - fav
October 29th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Now that's a new position - love the details
October 29th, 2022  
