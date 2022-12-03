Sign up
Photo 2792
gotta work for the best leaves
Ellie's joey is learning all the tricks
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
