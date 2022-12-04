Previous
the perfect bite by koalagardens
the perfect bite

there is nothing quite like watching a joey learning life skills
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Perfect timing. so cute.
December 7th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Just found the favourite leaf! but what is supporting him up there!!!!!!!!!
December 7th, 2022  
carol white ace
Great timing and capture.Fav😊
December 7th, 2022  
