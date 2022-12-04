Sign up
Photo 2793
the perfect bite
there is nothing quite like watching a joey learning life skills
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
3
2
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4672
photos
256
followers
257
following
5
3
2
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
2nd December 2022 7:42am
View Info
View All
Public
View
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
mittens (Marilyn)
Perfect timing. so cute.
December 7th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
Just found the favourite leaf! but what is supporting him up there!!!!!!!!!
December 7th, 2022
carol white
Great timing and capture.Fav😊
December 7th, 2022
