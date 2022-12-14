Previous
the milk bar by koalagardens
Photo 2803

the milk bar

If you zoom in you can clearly see the milk teat. I have drawn a red ring around the squished empty pouch for reference. In the centre, the teat is poking out the pouch opening showing how joey is still able to drink even though far too big to get in the pouch. Joey only ever has drunk from that teat. The other teat, unused this year is quite small and the next joey will latch onto that and only use that one. If she doesn't get mated for some time after this one weans, the new joey could take either teat as this one will shrink again once not in use for a while.
KoalaGardens🐨

Margaret Brown ace
Really interesting, nice to live and learn, nice capture
December 15th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@craftymeg thanks, been stalking these critters for over 7 years and this is the first time I've caught sight of this in the wild.
December 15th, 2022  
