sleepy baby by koalagardens
sleepy baby

love how Grace is holding on with just the one foot
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Michelle
Aww so cute looks like she's giving herself a hug!
December 19th, 2022  
Mags ace
Curled up and cute!!!
December 19th, 2022  
