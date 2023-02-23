Sign up
Photo 2874
that's a mouthful!
Hope has no problem getting the biggest leaves down lol
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
hope
,
conservation
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
