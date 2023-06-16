Sign up
Previous
Photo 2987
a little damp and windswept
but full of Hope
16th June 2023
16th Jun 23
7
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
20
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
16th June 2023 3:27pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
hope
,
conservation
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
30-days-wild23
Elyse Klemchuk
I like the expression on Hope's face!
June 19th, 2023
Mags
ace
I see a smile! =)
June 19th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Definitely appears to be smiling!
June 19th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Cute tree hugger shot
June 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A sweet face they always appear to be smiling
June 19th, 2023
KV
ace
She looks so sweet here… nice tree hug.
June 19th, 2023
Denise Wood
Could be living down here too with those conditions :)
June 19th, 2023
