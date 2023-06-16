Previous
a little damp and windswept by koalagardens
Photo 2987

a little damp and windswept

but full of Hope
KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Elyse Klemchuk
I like the expression on Hope's face!
June 19th, 2023  
Mags ace
I see a smile! =)
June 19th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Definitely appears to be smiling!
June 19th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Cute tree hugger shot
June 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A sweet face they always appear to be smiling
June 19th, 2023  
KV ace
She looks so sweet here… nice tree hug.
June 19th, 2023  
Denise Wood
Could be living down here too with those conditions :)
June 19th, 2023  
