Photo 3049
how's this foot?
if the hand wasn't enough, the koala foot is incredible. an opposable thumb, but look no claw. no wonder they can grip so well up in the tree tops
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
marsupial
wildandfree
Diana
Great close up!
September 13th, 2023
