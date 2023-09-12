Previous
how's this foot? by koalagardens
how's this foot?

if the hand wasn't enough, the koala foot is incredible. an opposable thumb, but look no claw. no wonder they can grip so well up in the tree tops
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

KoalaGardens🐨

Diana ace
Great close up!
September 13th, 2023  
