2 Thumbs by koalagardens
Photo 3049

2 Thumbs

it's funny that if we are clumsy we say we are all thumbs, but the extra thumbs seem to be just what a koala needs
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Desi
Incredible!
September 12th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Wow
September 12th, 2023  
Michelle
Amazing
September 12th, 2023  
