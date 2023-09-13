Sign up
Photo 3049
2 Thumbs
it's funny that if we are clumsy we say we are all thumbs, but the extra thumbs seem to be just what a koala needs
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Desi
Incredible!
September 12th, 2023
Junan Heath
Wow
ace
Wow
September 12th, 2023
Michelle
Amazing
September 12th, 2023
