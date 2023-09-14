Previous
both hands and feet by koalagardens
Photo 3052

both hands and feet

I like how you can see how they grip with a hand, but the 2 thumbs are clear, and how long and sharp those claws are. Ever present too since they don't retract.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
836% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise