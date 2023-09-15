Sign up
Photo 3053
the high life
I think you all know that the trees are where they belong
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
0
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5220
photos
253
followers
243
following
836% complete
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
