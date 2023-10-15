Previous
koala on a stick anyone?
koala on a stick anyone?

No one seemed to notice that Grace yesterday had a similar look of being propped on a stick. That cartilage pad across the butt makes this possible but I still always think over some hours how is this comfortable?
KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Lesley ace
Ouchee!
October 16th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sweetie
October 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
