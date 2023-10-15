Sign up
Photo 3083
koala on a stick anyone?
No one seemed to notice that Grace yesterday had a similar look of being propped on a stick. That cartilage pad across the butt makes this possible but I still always think over some hours how is this comfortable?
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
egwene
,
ndao19
Lesley
ace
Ouchee!
October 16th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sweetie
October 16th, 2023
