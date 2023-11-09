Previous
Proud mamma by koalagardens
Proud mamma

Ellie and her new joey are keeping me going.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Elyse Klemchuk
Maximum cuteness alert! Congratulations on the new little one!
November 9th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
Absolutely fabulous capture. Fav.
November 9th, 2023  
Beverley ace
I’m so thrilled to see this, sooooo beautiful 🤩
November 9th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw so sweet ¡ she looks such a proud mamma ! Fav.
November 9th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Oh that baby is sooooo pretty
November 9th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
November 9th, 2023  
Catherine P
Love his expression
November 9th, 2023  
