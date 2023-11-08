Previous
Ellie's bundle of joy
Photo 3107

Ellie's bundle of joy

I love this time of year!
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
Just the cutest little bundle of joy!
November 8th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
What a delight to see where the joey is situated!
November 8th, 2023  
carol white ace
So sweet.Fav😊
November 8th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww sweet!
November 8th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sweetie
November 8th, 2023  
