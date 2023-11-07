Previous
mmmm tasty by koalagardens
mmmm tasty

Grace enjoying her dinner
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Corinne C ace
Grace is a dainty eater
November 7th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So gracefully nibbling away ! fav
November 7th, 2023  
Mags ace
With a sparkle in her eye too!
November 7th, 2023  
carol white ace
A super capture.Fav😊
November 7th, 2023  
Catherine P
Love this. Fav
November 7th, 2023  
