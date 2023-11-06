Previous
big new fella by koalagardens
big new fella

I truly never know what I will find each day - look at this big, chunky male that I found! My Patreon followers are having fun coming up with names.
KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beverley ace
Handsome koala, what a beautiful way to start your day 😃
November 6th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
He is a real cutie. Great capture.
November 6th, 2023  
KWind ace
Super shot! love the expression.
November 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this great fella!
November 6th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice fellow
November 6th, 2023  
Josie Gilbert
Very handsome
November 6th, 2023  
carol white ace
A super capture of the newbie
November 6th, 2023  
