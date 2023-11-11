Sign up
Photo 3110
wedged in
yesterday Valentine was holding the upright in front, today Hope relies on branch behind to hold him firmly in place - really Hope, you need that much help???
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
hope
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao20
