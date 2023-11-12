Previous
another new koala ...

... around 12 months old arrived here on Friday with mum. Quite independent, not sure if mum came looking for a male to mate, or plans to leave this young one here. I'm thrilled either way!
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

KoalaGardens🐨

Mags ace
Aww!
November 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice to find new faces, He seems very contented hugging the tree!
November 12th, 2023  
carol white ace
A lovely newbie shot
November 12th, 2023  
Jesika
Sleeping Beauty
November 12th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Great news.
November 12th, 2023  
