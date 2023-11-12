Sign up
Photo 3111
another new koala ...
... around 12 months old arrived here on Friday with mum. Quite independent, not sure if mum came looking for a male to mate, or plans to leave this young one here. I'm thrilled either way!
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
12th November 2023 8:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao20
Mags
ace
Aww!
November 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice to find new faces, He seems very contented hugging the tree!
November 12th, 2023
carol white
ace
A lovely newbie shot
November 12th, 2023
Jesika
Sleeping Beauty
November 12th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Great news.
November 12th, 2023
