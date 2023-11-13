Previous
sneaking up by koalagardens
sneaking up

Valentine is actually attempting to sneak into the tree to gain the attentions of the new koala mum that is here ...
13th November 2023

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
Oh how cute is this!
November 13th, 2023  
