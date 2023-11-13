Sign up
Photo 3112
sneaking up
Valentine is actually attempting to sneak into the tree to gain the attentions of the new koala mum that is here ...
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
1
1
KoalaGardens
ace
@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
valentine
marsupial
wildandfree
ndao20
Diana
ace
Oh how cute is this!
November 13th, 2023
