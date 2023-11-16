Previous
meet Maverick by koalagardens
Photo 3115

meet Maverick

The big new fella has been named! It was a really close one this time with lots of votes.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Desi
He looks like quite a stern gentleman. Lovely shot
November 16th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Great name!
November 16th, 2023  
carol white ace
A super name,he does look like a big lad.Fav😊
November 16th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Hello there Maverick
November 16th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Super capture
November 16th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
Maverick means business! Fav.
November 16th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
haha...yep...seems to suit him !
November 16th, 2023  
