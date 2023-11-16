Sign up
Previous
Photo 3115
meet Maverick
The big new fella has been named! It was a really close one this time with lots of votes.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
7
7
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
17
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
14th November 2023 9:33am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
maverick
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao20
Desi
He looks like quite a stern gentleman. Lovely shot
November 16th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Great name!
November 16th, 2023
carol white
ace
A super name,he does look like a big lad.Fav😊
November 16th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Hello there Maverick
November 16th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Super capture
November 16th, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
Maverick means business! Fav.
November 16th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha...yep...seems to suit him !
November 16th, 2023
