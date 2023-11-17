Previous
taking it easy by koalagardens
Photo 3116

taking it easy

seems like a good song challenge https://youtu.be/-y2NXDa9970?si=7n0hV3PmRZHXzAfe June sure got herself comfy there
17th November 2023

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
853% complete

Sand Lily ace
She sure did.
November 17th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Amazing to see…
November 17th, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
I can't believe the positions they get themselves into
November 17th, 2023  
