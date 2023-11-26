Sign up
Previous
Photo 3125
peaceful in the bush
snoozing to the bird sounds
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
5
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5370
photos
252
followers
248
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
24th November 2023 7:11am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
june
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao20
winghong_ho
So sweet.
November 27th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
I wish we heard the bird sounds too.. maybe blackbird - exotic?
November 27th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Aw. Sweet.
November 27th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Ssshhh.....
November 27th, 2023
Christina
ace
Nature's lullaby....
November 27th, 2023
