Photo 3124
let's twist?
just take a moment to look closely - Ellie is sound asleep and to your left of the branch under hand is joey's head in the shadows. fair dinkum!?
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
ellie
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao20
Diana
ace
I hope she's wedged in tight enough, she seems to be hanging!
November 26th, 2023
