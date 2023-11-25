Previous
let's twist? by koalagardens
Photo 3124

let's twist?

just take a moment to look closely - Ellie is sound asleep and to your left of the branch under hand is joey's head in the shadows. fair dinkum!?
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
I hope she's wedged in tight enough, she seems to be hanging!
November 26th, 2023  
