Photo 3123
balancing act
Hope has it down pat
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
hope
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao20
John Falconer
ace
Well done with the balancing. And you with the photo.
November 25th, 2023
Diana
ace
Omw this is just too adorable for words, it could not have been more beautiful!
November 25th, 2023
