Previous
Meet Janis by koalagardens
Photo 3127

Meet Janis

Janis is the joey of Bonnie. There is a little more story to their naming, and we don't yet know the gender of Janis. Can you think of a connection between any Bonnie and Janis?
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
856% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Love that sweet face!
November 29th, 2023  
Babs ace
So sweet. Maybe Janis could change to Janus if she turns out to be a boy after the Roman god, depicted as having two faces
November 29th, 2023  
Beverley ace
I’m cautious to discover it! Wonderful photo
November 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a little cutie!
November 29th, 2023  
Christina ace
No idea. But lovely shot of Janus
November 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise