Photo 3127
Meet Janis
Janis is the joey of Bonnie. There is a little more story to their naming, and we don't yet know the gender of Janis. Can you think of a connection between any Bonnie and Janis?
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
1
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5374
photos
252
followers
248
following
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
2013
3124
2014
2015
3125
2016
3126
3127
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
janis
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao20
Ellen Bogenschutz
Love that sweet face!
November 29th, 2023
Babs
So sweet. Maybe Janis could change to Janus if she turns out to be a boy after the Roman god, depicted as having two faces
November 29th, 2023
Beverley
I’m cautious to discover it! Wonderful photo
November 29th, 2023
Diana
Such a little cutie!
November 29th, 2023
Christina
No idea. But lovely shot of Janus
November 29th, 2023
