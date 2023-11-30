Sign up
Previous
Photo 3129
a new little scruffy one
this young one recently turned up - no name yet, but really reminds me of Wattle who turned up around this time last year. I wonder if they are related ...
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
7
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5376
photos
252
followers
248
following
857% complete
View this month »
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
Latest from all albums
2014
2015
3125
2016
3126
3127
3128
3129
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
27th November 2023 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! what a cutie ! that is some nose!! fav
November 29th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Another fluff ball
November 29th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So sweet
November 29th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
He does look like he's been through a bit of a tough time. He's lucky to have arrived at your place.
November 29th, 2023
Mags
ace
So cute!
November 29th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Very fluffy
November 29th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Oh Sweet!
He does look a rather scruffy darling.
Pleased he came to K G
November 29th, 2023
