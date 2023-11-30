Previous
a new little scruffy one by koalagardens
Photo 3129

a new little scruffy one

this young one recently turned up - no name yet, but really reminds me of Wattle who turned up around this time last year. I wonder if they are related ...
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
857% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! what a cutie ! that is some nose!! fav
November 29th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Another fluff ball
November 29th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So sweet
November 29th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
He does look like he's been through a bit of a tough time. He's lucky to have arrived at your place.
November 29th, 2023  
Mags ace
So cute!
November 29th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Very fluffy
November 29th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Oh Sweet!
He does look a rather scruffy darling.
Pleased he came to K G
November 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise