Bonnie's tree by koalagardens
Photo 3130

Bonnie's tree

Bonnie truly fits her fav tree doesn't she? Home now and hope to catch up over the next couple of days!
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
