nestled in by koalagardens
Photo 3131

nestled in

I was lucky to see Janis at all. Only from this angle, then from anywhere else you couldn't see this was in there.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd
Sweetly blending in with the monotones of the trees!
December 3rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford
Well spotted. Sweet shot!
December 3rd, 2023  
