identifying koalas by koalagardens
Photo 3132

identifying koalas

many of you know that identifying koalas is done by nose pattern. sometimes I have to work hard to get in a spot where I can see the nose, and it can be tough on the neck. but Grace sure has a clear pattern doesn't she!
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Beryl Lloyd ace
Super distinctive nose pattern !
December 4th, 2023  
