Photo 3132
identifying koalas
many of you know that identifying koalas is done by nose pattern. sometimes I have to work hard to get in a spot where I can see the nose, and it can be tough on the neck. but Grace sure has a clear pattern doesn't she!
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5383
photos
250
followers
247
following
3rd December 2023 6:54am
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
grace
australia
conservation
koala
joey
marsupial
wildandfree
ndao21
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super distinctive nose pattern !
December 4th, 2023
