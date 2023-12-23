Previous
not quite such a baby by koalagardens
Photo 3152

not quite such a baby

can you see that pale dot on the middle of his chest? that's a tiny scent gland just starting to form!
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture
December 24th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
This morning (here) is like attending classes and replying to Christmas Cards, all at the same time! Merry Christmas to you and All of Yours!
December 24th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful capture - fav
December 24th, 2023  
Desi
Oh wow! Yes I can see it but would never have known if you hadn't told us
December 24th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great shot. Thanks for all the koala shots and info. I really do enjoy them although I don't always comment. All the best for the festive season, Suzanne
December 24th, 2023  
