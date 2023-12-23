Sign up
Previous
Photo 3152
not quite such a baby
can you see that pale dot on the middle of his chest? that's a tiny scent gland just starting to form!
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
5
5
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5424
photos
248
followers
247
following
863% complete
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
20th December 2023 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture
December 24th, 2023
Louise & Ken
This morning (here) is like attending classes and replying to Christmas Cards, all at the same time! Merry Christmas to you and All of Yours!
December 24th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful capture - fav
December 24th, 2023
Desi
Oh wow! Yes I can see it but would never have known if you hadn't told us
December 24th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Great shot. Thanks for all the koala shots and info. I really do enjoy them although I don't always comment. All the best for the festive season, Suzanne
December 24th, 2023
