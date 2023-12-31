Previous
and that wraps up 2023 by koalagardens
Photo 3160

and that wraps up 2023

already 2024 here as I wrap up the year on 365 and look forward to a fresh calendar to fill!
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
865% complete

Anne ace
Happy New Year Katrina. Your fabulous koala pictures have been a joy to track throughout 2023
December 31st, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Happy New Year to you and to your Koalas. Hope the erratic weather treats you kindly.
December 31st, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Happy New Year and hope the upcoming year treats you and the Koalas well!
December 31st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy New Year Katrina , to you and all the little residence at Koala Gardens
Fab facial shot - fav
December 31st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Happy New Year Katrina!
December 31st, 2023  
Mags ace
Marvelous closeup!
December 31st, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Happy New Year, Katrina!
December 31st, 2023  
