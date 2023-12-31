Sign up
Photo 3160
and that wraps up 2023
already 2024 here as I wrap up the year on 365 and look forward to a fresh calendar to fill!
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
7
5
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
17
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
30th December 2023 4:43pm
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
kindy
,
wildandfree
Anne
ace
Happy New Year Katrina. Your fabulous koala pictures have been a joy to track throughout 2023
December 31st, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Happy New Year to you and to your Koalas. Hope the erratic weather treats you kindly.
December 31st, 2023
Linda Godwin
Happy New Year and hope the upcoming year treats you and the Koalas well!
December 31st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Happy New Year Katrina , to you and all the little residence at Koala Gardens
Fab facial shot - fav
December 31st, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Happy New Year Katrina!
December 31st, 2023
Mags
ace
Marvelous closeup!
December 31st, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Happy New Year, Katrina!
December 31st, 2023
Fab facial shot - fav