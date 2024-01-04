Previous
some texture for fun by koalagardens
Photo 3164

some texture for fun

the sky was just white cloud behind him this time, so boring I added some texture for a bit of art therapy
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Babs ace
Nice editing what a sweet shot
January 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful image and texture.
January 6th, 2024  
Christina ace
She/he looks like they're raising an eyebrow at you :)
January 6th, 2024  
