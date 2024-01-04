Sign up
Photo 3164
some texture for fun
the sky was just white cloud behind him this time, so boring I added some texture for a bit of art therapy
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
3
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Views
18
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
3rd January 2024 6:59am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
hope
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Babs
ace
Nice editing what a sweet shot
January 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful image and texture.
January 6th, 2024
Christina
ace
She/he looks like they're raising an eyebrow at you :)
January 6th, 2024
